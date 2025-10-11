SLT Holdings LLC Sells 884 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

SLT Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. SLT Holdings LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Strategy by 27.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 528,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 113,752 shares during the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 188,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 75.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 125,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 54,144 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 26.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,391,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In related news, Director Peter L. Briger, Jr. bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $19,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total value of $10,721,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,890.62. This represents a 70.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 265,474 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,259 and sold 75,900 shares valued at $28,992,651. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.54.

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $304.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 3.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.00 and its 200 day moving average is $362.58. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $185.81 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

