PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,296,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $150.08 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The firm has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.46% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.