Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Airbus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

EADSY opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Airbus has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $60.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). Airbus had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $18.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

