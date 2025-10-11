Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Sells 665 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after buying an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $268.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,551,841.02. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

