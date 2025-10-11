PDS Planning Inc Has $4.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

PDS Planning Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $301.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.29. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $311.66.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.