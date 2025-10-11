JB Capital LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.13.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $505.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

