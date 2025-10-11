Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SYY stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,581. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.