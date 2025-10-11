Allen Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 202 Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,497 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 248.2% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,295.00 price target (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.63.

NFLX stock opened at $1,220.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,210.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,167.10. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

