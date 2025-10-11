Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,017 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 313.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $2,133.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,363.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,344.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,875.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,815.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.