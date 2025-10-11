Lindenwold Advisors INC Acquires 45 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $271,196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,670,000 after buying an additional 475,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,735,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,206,046,000 after buying an additional 143,575 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,546,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,774,000 after buying an additional 138,486 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $35,178,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PSA stock opened at $294.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $355.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.49.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.92.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

