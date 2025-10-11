Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,893 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $394.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.04 and a 200-day moving average of $357.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $262.65 and a 52 week high of $410.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

