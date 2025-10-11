Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625,476 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,330 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 3.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Uber Technologies worth $244,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 498.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.81. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,220,992.04. The trade was a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 601,821 shares of company stock worth $58,659,491. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.03.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

