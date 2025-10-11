Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $119.36 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

