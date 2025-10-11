The Boeing Company $BA Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 33.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $211.04 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The company has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.29 and a 200-day moving average of $206.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.