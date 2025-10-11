Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 682 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $11,421,213,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mastercard by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,378 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Mastercard by 3,493.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,914,000 after purchasing an additional 908,116 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,015,557,000 after purchasing an additional 907,184 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $556.80 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $503.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $581.01 and a 200-day moving average of $562.77.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.