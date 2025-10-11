Monument Capital Management Has $313,000 Stake in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $33,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $685.66 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $364.26 and a one year high of $785.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $699.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 166.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $731.16.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

