Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,022 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 13.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $242.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $230.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.40, for a total transaction of $558,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,834,236.40. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,634,805. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

