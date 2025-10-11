Zullo Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock $BLK

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 7.1% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in BlackRock by 3.3% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in BlackRock by 9.4% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,763,964.50. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BlackRock Stock Performance
NYSE BLK opened at $1,132.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,134.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,034.64. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,184.13.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
