Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,151 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. $ETD

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 12,857.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 344.8% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 72.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 461.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ethan Allen Interiors

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 15,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $440,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,598,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,952,409.24. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.39%.The firm had revenue of $160.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.