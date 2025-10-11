JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,056 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $930.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $952.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $971.48. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $867.34 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The company has a market cap of $412.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,160.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,225.00 to $1,130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Roth Capital set a $907.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $947.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,066.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,222.10. This trade represents a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. This represents a 40.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock worth $7,588,685 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

