JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $182.87 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $188.43. The company has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.35.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.