Welltower Inc. $WELL is Inspire Investing LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for 1.2% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.4% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,579,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,362,000 after acquiring an additional 81,540 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Welltower by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 837,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,697,000 after purchasing an additional 178,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $165.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.38. The firm has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $180.40.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 167.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

