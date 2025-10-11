Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Stock Holdings Decreased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $31.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $32.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

