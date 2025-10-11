Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Sold by Bernard Wealth Management Corp.

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,355 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 14.7% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $31,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 157,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 270,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 111,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

