KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 12.3% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 142,203 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in First Solar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 81,875 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in First Solar by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,265 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its position in First Solar by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 274,100 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,342,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total value of $462,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,326,357.84. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,305. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $283.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $212.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.04.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock opened at $225.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $237.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.33.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

