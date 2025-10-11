Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.1667.

QTTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Q32 Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Q32 Bio in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Get Q32 Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Q32 Bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Q32 Bio Trading Up 10.2%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTTB. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in shares of Q32 Bio by 17.1% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 591,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 86,486 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio in the first quarter worth $92,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QTTB opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. Q32 Bio has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $53.17.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.36. As a group, equities analysts predict that Q32 Bio will post -12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Q32 Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q32 Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q32 Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.