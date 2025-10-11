FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June $FJUN Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,203 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of BATS FJUN opened at $55.49 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $54.43. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

