Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,520 Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares $TECL

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $45,000. Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 101.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 11.1% during the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $118.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.75. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $136.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 3.54.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

