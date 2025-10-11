Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total transaction of $348,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,712,767.44. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total value of $2,618,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,690,849.40. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,852. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 6.2%

CDNS stock opened at $327.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.56. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45. The stock has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

