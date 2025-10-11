Invictus Private Wealth LLC Invests $203,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Invictus Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,760,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,990,000 after purchasing an additional 315,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,499,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,884,000 after buying an additional 532,269 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,203,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,372,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,754,000 after buying an additional 689,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,341,000 after buying an additional 225,125 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $287.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $201.54 and a one year high of $310.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,378,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,400. The trade was a 62.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

