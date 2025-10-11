West Bancorporation Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $182.87 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

