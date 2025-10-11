Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,900 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $450,868,000 after purchasing an additional 491,002 shares during the last quarter. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $2,579,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

