Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,486 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $32.63.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

