Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Acquired by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,423 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 0.6% of Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.21% of Spotify Technology worth $324,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,494,000 after buying an additional 1,601,653 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,494,000 after buying an additional 1,262,614 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $383,139,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 216.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 719,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,847,000 after purchasing an additional 492,504 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 39.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,178,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,434,000 after purchasing an additional 336,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $685.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $699.20 and a 200-day moving average of $667.01. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $364.26 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The company has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.42, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $731.16.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

