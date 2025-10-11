Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Croban

Croban decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Croban’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 871.3% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 19.8% in the second quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.49%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.