United Rentals, Inc. $URI Holdings Lifted by SLT Holdings LLC

SLT Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. SLT Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $402,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United Rentals by 98.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,488,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $152,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in United Rentals by 28.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,561,000 after purchasing an additional 190,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,406,000 after purchasing an additional 120,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI opened at $951.67 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $1,004.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $937.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $784.61.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.70 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus set a $935.00 target price on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Rentals from $952.00 to $1,194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $956.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.