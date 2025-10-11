Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.