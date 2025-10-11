Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 54 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $271.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.17. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.94 and a 1 year high of $290.79.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $303.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CME Group from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

