Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 97,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 66,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.54 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

