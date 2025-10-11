W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Bought by Bey Douglas LLC

Bey Douglas LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up 3.3% of Bey Douglas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bey Douglas LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 45,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,073.88.

Get Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $946.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $981.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,016.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $893.99 and a one year high of $1,227.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.