IFP Advisors Inc Sells 262 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Intuit by 55.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,053,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,613,000 after purchasing an additional 375,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after purchasing an additional 358,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $641.79 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $178.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $686.93 and its 200 day moving average is $693.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

