Blair William & Co. IL Has $18.17 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,641 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $18,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

