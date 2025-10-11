IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,795 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,583,000 after purchasing an additional 587,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 880,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.0%

HCA opened at $414.73 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $439.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.58. The stock has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $370.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.