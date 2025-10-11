Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 18 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 97.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,978,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 12.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ASML by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $957.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank Degroof downgraded ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,001.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $936.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,059.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $834.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $762.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

