Wealth Management Resources Inc. Has $7.01 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $76.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

