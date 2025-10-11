Wealth Management Resources Inc. Has $36.93 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 12.6% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $36,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,044,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,931 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,043,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,148,000 after purchasing an additional 319,087 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,505,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,594,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,104,000 after acquiring an additional 700,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,230,000 after acquiring an additional 897,944 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $57.67 and a one year high of $74.45.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
