IFP Advisors Inc Sells 141 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,341 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $265,510,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 601.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,339,000 after purchasing an additional 719,965 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 223.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 615,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,883,000 after purchasing an additional 424,930 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 367.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 537,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,590,000 after buying an additional 422,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $332.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.40.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $395.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.60.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

