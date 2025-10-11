2,305 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Acquired by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Micron Technology by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.78.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,956 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 5.6%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $181.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average is $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

