Forefront Analytics LLC Buys Shares of 2,612 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,207.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,234,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,955 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,402,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,735 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 512,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,348,000 after buying an additional 354,975 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 501,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,710,000 after buying an additional 144,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $172.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

