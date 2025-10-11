Deere & Company $DE Shares Bought by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of Deere & Company worth $139,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE DE opened at $446.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $479.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.88.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

